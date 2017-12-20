Holiday Giving: Seniors helping the homeless

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Did you know that right here in San Diego, two out of every five seniors have to choose between rent and food?

Serving Seniors is a local organization trying to change that and they could use your help.

Wednesday's Morning Extra guests Paul Downey and Fred Davis shared a super easy way we can all get involved.

Serving Seniors’ Civic Engagement Group is collecting items for the homeless through Friday, Dec. 22.

Items can be dropped to Serving Seniors (1525 Fourth Ave.) to the front desk between 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Items that are being collected:

Warm clothing (hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, sweaters, socks, thermal shirts, waterproof jackets, etc.),

Blankets

Toiletries (shampoo, toothbrushes, etc.)

They items will be distributed to San Diego's homeless on Saturday, Dec. 23.