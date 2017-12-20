Locals to serve veterans at annual Christmas Day dinner

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Are you taking a day to enjoy Christmas with your family?

Johan Engman decided the best way to spend Christmas Day is with our veterans.

Johan is the founder & owner of Rise & Shine Restaurant Group and along with Dara Morgan, a representative from Wounded Warrior Project San Diego stopped by Morning Extra to share more about the tradition of giving back.

Veterans can register for the free Christmas dinner by clicking here.

Some facts about Johan's event: