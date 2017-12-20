Locals to serve veterans at annual Christmas Day dinner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Locals to serve veterans at annual Christmas Day dinner

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Are you taking a day to enjoy Christmas with your family?  

Johan Engman decided the best way to spend Christmas Day is with our veterans.  

Johan is the founder & owner of Rise & Shine Restaurant Group and along with Dara Morgan, a representative from Wounded Warrior Project San Diego stopped by Morning Extra to share more about the tradition of giving back. 

Veterans can register for the free Christmas dinner by clicking here.

Some facts about Johan's event:  

  • Johan Engman started the dinner 7 years ago. 
  • Instead of giving material gifts, Johan wanted to give back, using his time and restaurant to help people on Christmas Day. 
  • Johan wanted to give back to the community, and as San Diego is a military-driven town, saw that our local veterans were a group in need. 
  • The event started out at Fig Tree Café in Hillcrest, then moved to Fig Tree Café Liberty Station for a few years. 
  • Last year, the event was held at Brick in Liberty Station, to accommodate up to 500 veterans and their families. 
