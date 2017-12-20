Finding the right winter camp for your kids

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Looking for a great way to entertain and educate your kids over their winter break?

Morning Extra guests shared three wonderful hands-on ideas for your family that include animal interactions, science and even comic books.

Helen Woodward Animal Center's Jessica Gercke and Haylee Blake shared information on their Critter Camp – now through Jan. 5; and Vet Camp coming in January. For more information and registration go to AnimalCenter.org or call (858) 756-4117x318.

Radical Rob from Mad Science shared details on their camp for kids interested in building robots.

And Serena and Adrian from Little Fish Comic Book Camps spoke about their winter intensives for artistic young minds.