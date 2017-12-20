Accusers come forward in sheriff sex abuse case

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Women continue to come forward in the sexual misconduct case against a San Diego Sheriff's deputy.

On Wednesday, two of the accusers spoke about their interactions with Deputy Richard Fischer.

Many of the allegations against Fischer sound the same, but they come from at least 11 different women.

"He hugged me a couple of times and then, of course, he grabbed my butt, like he has done with everybody else and took my hand and put it on his crotch," said one alleged victim Debra Anderson.

Shelly Howell was pulled over for a broken tail light in June and said Fischer asked if she wanted to go make out in a dark corner.

Howell and Anderson are describing the sexual misconduct they said they experienced now, because they say if the public hears about their cases maybe the District Attorney's office will take action.

Howell and Anderson didn't come forward until after news reports surfaced regarding an unidentified woman who filed a claim against Deputy Fischer alleging she was sexually assaulted when a deputy used the excuse of needing to use the restroom to gain entrance.

"When they said his name, and showed his picture I was like 'it's him,'" said Anderson.

In the claim, the woman says Fischer hugged her, then rubbed and fondled her arms, torso, and buttocks.

Several of the women making the accusations against Fischer say, he left them a message.

"He asked that I don't tell anybody anything about what happened," said Anderson.

As women began hearing each other's stories, more victims came forward.

One woman says she wrote a letter to the sheriff's department about an incident that took place in November of 2015.

It read in part:

"In November of last year, I was arrested. During this incident Deputy Fischer violated my rights in many ways."

News 8 asked the sheriff's department about the letter they responded in a statement saying:

The department placed Deputy Fischer on an administrative assignment and initiated concurrent administrative and criminal investigations immediately upon learning of the first allegation which was received in late October 2017. The department did not receive a complaint regarding these allegations prior to this.

