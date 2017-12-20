Scoring a touchdown with the kids at Father Joe's

It was a touchdown at Father Joe's Villages on Wednesday as former San Diego Charger Shawne Merriman made a special visit to the shelter Downtown.
Women continue to come forward in the sexual misconduct case against a San Diego Sheriff's deputy. On Wednesday, two of the accusers spoke about their interactions with Deputy Richard Fischer.
At least one sheriff's deputy opened fire on an armed suspect, killing him, at the end of a North County road chase Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.
Looking for a great way to entertain and educate your kids over their winter break? Morning Extra guests shared three wonderful hands-on ideas for your family that include animal interactions, science and even comic books.
Are you taking a day to enjoy Christmas with your family? Johan Engman decided the best way to spend Christmas Day is with our veterans.
Did you know that right here in San Diego, two out of every five seniors have to choose between rent and food? Serving Seniors is a local organization trying to change that and they could use your help.
A judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss the case against a former Navy commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer in her San Diego home last year and scheduled a March 5 retrial.