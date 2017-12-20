Pregnant Eva Longoria Glows in New Photoshoot

Dakota Fanning and her new man are picture perfect together!
The 23-year-old actress was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend, Henry Frye, on Tuesday. Not only did they walk hand-in-hand, Fanning frequently saddled up close to her beau's side during their stroll.
The Ocean's 8 star bundled u...
Ben Driebergen was named Sole Survivor on Wednesday night's season finale of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers -- but most importantly, he won the $1 million prize.
We may love rewatchingThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but for Will Smith, it's a bit of a struggle.
During his upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the 49-year-old actor talks about his early acting stints, with his role as the NBC sitcom's title character being his major break.
Hugh Hefner has made sure that if his surviving family members wanted to receive any of his fortune after his death, they would have to live clean.
Katherine Heigl is opening up about the hardships she endured while giving birth to her son, Josh, one year ago.