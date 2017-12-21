SDPD searching for at risk missing person

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 85-year-old woman who suffers from dementia went missing Wednesday in San Diego while traveling with her Chihuahua.

Carol Nass was last seen around 11 a.m. leaving her residence at 10355 Viacha Drive in her blue 2012 Ford Festiva with a California license plate number of 6VKD125, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Nass was on her way to De Anza Cove with her Chihuahua named Patron. Nass failed to contact her family and her cellphone was turned off, police said.

She takes medication for dementia and heart problems, police added.

Nass is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 105 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

She is known to frequent the Tierrasanta and De Anza Cove areas, police said.

Anyone who sees Nass is asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.