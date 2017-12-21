Jahi Turner Case: Prosecutors make push for jury field trip to park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A motions hearing was held Wednesday in downtown San Diego in the upcoming trial of Tieray Jones, who is accused of killing his two-year-old stepson 15 years ago.

Two-year-old Jahi Turner went missing from a Balboa Park-area playground 15 years ago and whose body has never been found.

Appearing in court Wednesday, 39-year-old Jones remained expressionless for the most part as his court-appointed defense attorney and the prosecution argued over what evidence could and could not be presented to a jury – including details of Jones’ 2006 conviction of felony assault.

Jones reported Jahi missing on April 25, 2002. At the time, he lived in a Golden Hill apartment with the youngster and the child's 18-year-old mother, Navy sailor Tameka Jones.

Jones told police he had brought his stepson to a park at Cedar and 28th streets, left him with a woman and several other children while he went to get a soda from a nearby vending machine, and returned to find them all gone.

The boy's disappearance prompted weeks of intensive searches of canyons, fields and neighborhoods in the area, as well as a grueling weeklong sweep of the Miramar Landfill.

The efforts turned up no evidence regarding what had become of Jahi, who soon was considered a probable homicide victim.

Private investigator, Bill Garcia, worked on the case for Jahi’s family. He considered Jones the prime suspect from the start based on his cavalier behavior in searching for Jahi.

Prosecutors pushed for jurors to visit the park during the trial. It was a motion opposed by the defense and the judge who said such a field trip with the jury would be “fraught with issues.”

Tieray Dawayne Jones, 37, faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted in the death of 2-year-old Jahi Turner.

