Jahi Turner Case: Prosecutors make push for jury field trip to park

A motions hearing was held Wednesday in downtown San Diego in the upcoming trial of Tieray Jones, who is accused of killing his two-year-old stepson 15 years ago.
An 85-year-old woman who suffers from dementia went missing Wednesday in San Diego while traveling with her Chihuahua.
The number of influenza cases reported in the San Diego region jumped last week and included the fifth fatality of "flu season," county health officials reported Wednesday.
Christmas is less than a week away, but one heartless Grinch targeted a single mom in University City by smashing the window of her car – stealing her purse.
Should law enforcement officers be responsible for administering an opioid antidote that can help save lives?
At least one sheriff's deputy opened fire Wednesday on a man possibly armed with a gun, killing him, following a North County pursuit.
Some holiday songs are so good they get re-recorded. In Wednesay's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Kearny Mesa with a Christmas classic.
It was a touchdown at Father Joe's Villages on Wednesday as former San Diego Charger Shawne Merriman made a special visit to the shelter Downtown.