Former homeless family settles into brand new home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS) – A former homeless family received the best gift of all just in time for the holidays.

The Lopez family just moved out of the city’s transitional camp in Golden Hill and into their brand new apartment.

Thanks to new efforts, including Landlord Management, helped the Lopez family from sleeping in the embarcadero parks into a 600 square-foot, one bedroom, and one bathroom apartment.

“It’s really helped out a lot and it’s a blessing. Being out on the street and being here,” said Manny Lopez.

The Lopez family was helped to build confidence and build a budget.

“I am actually getting enough courage and feel enough self-esteem. I want to go out there and get myself a job. I want to go out there and make something of myself again,” said Ramona Lopez.

The non-profit Alpha Project helped Manny, Ramona and four-year-old Leticia get off the streets.

“It’s an honor to participate in people’s lives,” said Abby Shrestha, Alpha Project rapid rehousing navigator.

The Alpha Project said the Lopez Family is one of 102 families this year the organization has placed in permanent housing.

For the Lopez family, their first month’s rent and deposit has been paid and will be provided with six months of case management and self-sufficiency support.

“I want to tell others do not lose hope. There is always hope. Don’t give up when everything seems lost – do not give up,” said Manny.

Also, to address the homeless housing crisis and hepatitis A outbreak, a temporary bridge shelter opened at the beginning of the month to provide housing and services to get homeless into a permanent housing.

Two more will open at the end of the month.