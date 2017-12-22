San Diego travelers set Christmas weekend record

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The holiday travel season was expected to kick into high gear Friday and carry into Saturday as millions of travelers hit the road or take to the sky to get to their holiday destination.
Friday was expected to be the busiest travel day during the holidays at San Diego International Airport, and fliers should pack some extra time to make sure they catch their flight. News 8 checked in on travelers on Saturday, too, and it was tough to notice a difference.
One mom headed to the East Coast for the holidays says she came well prepared for her trip.
"The outside line is definitely shorter than the inside one, but it's really cold, she said."
One little traveler all bundled up told CBS News 8 he's "ready for Santa to come."
According to AAA, 107 million Americans will take to the road, rail or skies – making it one the highest holiday travel seasons on record.
Even with reported high gas prices, drivers are putting the metal to the peddle.
A San Diego International Airport spokesperson said 65,000 passengers are expected to go through its terminals each day through January 2nd.
Fliers are reminded that TSA will not allow wrapped presents through security.
An airport spokesperson advised travelers to arrive at least an hour-and-a-half early for domestic flights and two-and-a-half hours early for international flights.
Construction in Terminal 2 parking lot remains ongoing, but drivers can park in the long-term lot off of Harbor Drive or McCain Road.
Click here for the latest information on your flight status at Lindbergh Field.
