Car parked in driveway of Carmel Valley home erupted in flames

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car parked in the driveway of a Carmel Valley home erupted in flames for unknown reasons Friday morning, slightly damaging the two-story house, authorities said.



The blaze was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of Torrey View Court, just off Carmel Mountain Road and Vista Sorrento Parkway in the gated Torrey View community, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Responding firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames and quickly doused the blaze.



Flames and smoke "caused minimal exposure damage to the front of the residence," Munoz said. No injuries were reported and the residents of the home were not displaced.



At least three fire engines responded, and investigators were still on scene about two hours after the blaze broke out attempting to determine its cause.