Firefighters battle house fire in Kensington neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin broke out Friday morning at a home in San Diego's Kensington neighborhood south of Mission Valley, authorities said.



The blaze was reported about 5:15 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of East Talmadge Drive, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Images of the home appear to show that it's been partitioned into at least two separate residences.



All residents evacuated from their units on their own, Munoz said, though a firefighter told a dispatcher that one resident sustained minor burn injuries to a hand.

Three engines were dispatched and brought the blaze under control.



Firefighters did not immediately know how the fire started, Munoz said.

Investigators were called out to determine the cause.