Comedian Brad Williams live at the American Comedy Co.

A Grinch tried to steal Christmas from a San Diego single mother, but thanks to generous News 8 viewers, the holiday has been saved.
A cross-country trip is coming to a close for members of Lions, Tigers and Bears. Staff from the animal sanctuary traveled to Louisianna, Alabama and North Carolina to help rescue several animas and they are bringing one back to Alpine. News 8's Alicia Summers reports about the animals that will soon call San Diego home.
Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched 10 communications satellites into orbit Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, creating a streak of light visible to many people across Southern California.
The holiday travel season is expected to kick into high gear Friday as millions of travelers hit the road or take to the sky to get to their holiday destination.
County health officials Friday urged area residents to get vaccinated against influenza amid a rising number of cases.
A motorist was severely injured Friday when his SUV slammed into a disabled box truck alongside Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa.
The California Horse Racing Board expresses its deepest sympathy for all victims of the Lilac Fire at the San Luis Rey training center.
Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a man who groped a 9-year-old girl at Marketplace at the Grove mall.
County health officials Friday issued tips for residents to avoid tick bites, noting that tick season has begun in the region.
Police were searching Friday for a motorist who rammed an officer's patrol vehicle in Clairemont Mesa East, then ditched the SUV he was driving and bolted along with a cohort who had been along for the violent ride.