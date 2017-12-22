Comedian Brad Williams live at the American Comedy Co.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Robin Williams once called fellow comedian Brad Williams "Prozac with a head."

Williams brought the house down at the American Comedy Co. Thursday night and is getting ready to do the same Friday and Saturday. Before the big show, Williams joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers to talk about his act and style.

He also talked about what it's like as a dwarf comic and some of the celebrities he's had as guests on his podcast "About Last Night".