Actor Doug Jones talks about role in 'The Shape of Water'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The critically-acclaimed film "The Shape of Water", directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring actor Doug Jones, debuts in theaters Friday.

The movie tells the story of a love connection between a nonhuman creature uprooted from its home in the Amazon and taken to the U.S. to be studied and a mute janitor who works the night shift.

Jones, who plays the nonverbal creature once worshiped as a river God, joined News 8's Heather Myers to talk about his role in the movie that was nominated for seven Golden Globe awards and two SAG awards.