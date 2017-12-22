Fraud alert: Oprah warns her followers of online imposters - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fraud alert: Oprah warns her followers of online imposters

CBS NEWS - Oprah Winfrey is warning fans about a new holiday scam.

The "60 Minutes" special contributor released a video on Instagram warning followers not to give sensitive information to anyone posing as her online. This impersonation is called a "like-farming" scam and could expose people to malware or compromise personal data.

CBS' Jericka Duncan reports.

