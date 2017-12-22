Covered California: What you need to know

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Friday is the final day for Californians to sign up for Covered California coverage starting in January.

According to an update released Wednesday, more than 102,000 Californians signed up for Covered California policies in November, a 28 percent increase over last year.

While some analysts have said they expect exchanges operated by the federal government in other states to see enrollment decrease by about 20 percent, California seems to be bucking that trend.

In a remarkably strong show of consumer demand, nearly 9 million people signed up for "Obamacare" next year, as government numbers out Thursday proved predictions of its collapse wrong yet again.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said more than 8.8 million people have signed up in the 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website.

That compares to 9.2 million last year in the same states - or 96 percent of the previous total.

"The American people surged to defend this historic law from the cruelty of Trumpcare, and they enrolled at a record pace in quality, affordable health coverage on HealthCare.gov," said House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

