Wear your holiday spirit on your face or beard - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wear your holiday spirit on your face or beard

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Forget ugly Christmas sweaters this year we have seen many new ways to wear your holiday spirit this year from glitter beards to ornaments on your eyebrows. 

Michelle & Andi from Bellus Academy share how you can recreate these outrageous looks just in time for the holiday weekend.

Glitter Eyeliner/ Ornaments On Brows

Glitter Beard

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.