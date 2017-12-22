The Old Globe: A culture shock on "The Nutcracker" sneak peek - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Old Globe: A culture shock on "The Nutcracker" sneak peek



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - "The Nutcracker" is a holiday classic, and this weekend San Diegans have the opportunity to see a performance with a twist. 

The Old Globe is giving the iconic ballet a hip-pop spin.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Balboa Park with an inside scoop at the new twist on the holiday favorite. 

