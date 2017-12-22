SDPD searching for suspect who allegedly rammed a police car on purpose

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were searching Friday for a motorist who rammed an officer's patrol vehicle in Clairemont Mesa East, then ditched the SUV he was driving and bolted along with a cohort who had been along for the violent ride.



The man behind the wheel of the Toyota 4Runner accelerated before crashing it into the patrol vehicle -- apparently on purpose -- in the 3700 block of Mount Albertine Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.



The victim was sitting inside the cruiser at the time but suffered no injuries, Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.



The driver of the SUV -- described as a Latino with tattoos on his face -- and his passenger then jumped out and ran off into a nearby apartment complex. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the two men.



Police were investigating the crash as an assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, Zwibel said.