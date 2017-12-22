Horses lost in the Lilac Fire identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Horse Racing Board expresses its deepest sympathy for all victims of the Lilac Fire at the San Luis Rey training center.

In their attempt to rescue horses from the Lilac Fire, outrider Les Baker and trainers Martine Bellocq and Joe Herrick were all injured.

Nearly 500 horses were stabled at the San Luis Rey Downs training center in Bonsall when the fire erupted amid strong Santa Ana winds on December 7, and workers risked their lives to free horses from stalls and herd them into safer areas.

Horses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, who are usually carefully walked from place to place, were simply set free and encouraged to run away as flames engulfed the center, which is just a few miles from where the fire broke out.

The death toll for horses at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center affected by the Lilac Fire rose to 46. To date, only 43 horses have been reported as missing by San Luis Rey personnel and those stabling horses there.

The following is a list of the horses that have been either positively identified or reported as missing and presumed to be among those that perished.

THOROUGHBRED RACEHORSES AND TRAINERS

Handsome Beau Herman Ackerson Royal Kuna Martine Bellocq Wild Bill Hickory Oddsmaker Phil D'Amato Riri Packin Heat Daniel Dunham Sir Charmalot Monster Man Scott Hansen Oughttobeking Puig Stormin Norman Aussie Rock Star (Ire) Baby Bruin Chrysaor Dodgertown Fregosi He's a Pleasure Malibu Vixen Mr. Hockey Rocknrollallnight Sunset Grill Potent Call Me First Joe Herrick Everlovin Woman Only One Love Ourroseofthenile Ral Rue Sarah Sunshine Fast Freddie Juan C. Lopez Amalfi Drive Peter Miller California Diamond Doc Raj Lizmeister Los Borrachos Shortstormcoming Kimberly Schaffer-Marrs Candy Twist Clifford Sise Scat Home Lady

THOROUGHBRED YEARLINGS

Colt Slew's Tiznow-Chalula One Juan C. Lopez Colt City Zip-Sweet Thoughts Clifford Sise Colt Quality Road-Cool Flame Filly Into Mischief-Warm Hugs

PONIES

Cat Dreamer Scott Hansen Paint pony (name not known) Les Baker (outrider).

There were also three other horses whose names were unknown that tragically perished in the Lilac Fire.

