Horses lost in the Lilac Fire identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Horses lost in the Lilac Fire identified

Posted: Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Horse Racing Board expresses its deepest sympathy for all victims of the Lilac Fire at the San Luis Rey training center. 

In their attempt to rescue horses from the Lilac Fire, outrider Les Baker and trainers Martine Bellocq and Joe Herrick were all injured. 

Nearly 500 horses were stabled at the San Luis Rey Downs training center in Bonsall when the fire erupted amid strong Santa Ana winds on December 7, and workers risked their lives to free horses from stalls and herd them into safer areas.

Horses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, who are usually carefully walked from place to place, were simply set free and encouraged to run away as flames engulfed the center, which is just a few miles from where the fire broke out.

The death toll for horses at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center affected by the Lilac Fire rose to 46. To date, only 43 horses have been reported as missing by San Luis Rey personnel and those stabling horses there. 

The following is a list of the horses that have been either positively identified or reported as missing and presumed to be among those that perished. 

THOROUGHBRED RACEHORSES AND TRAINERS

  1. Handsome Beau Herman Ackerson 
  2. Royal Kuna Martine Bellocq 
  3. Wild Bill Hickory 
  4. Oddsmaker Phil D'Amato 
  5. Riri 
  6. Packin Heat Daniel Dunham 
  7. Sir Charmalot 
  8. Monster Man Scott Hansen 
  9. Oughttobeking 
  10. Puig 
  11. Stormin Norman 
  12. Aussie Rock Star (Ire) 
  13. Baby Bruin 
  14. Chrysaor 
  15. Dodgertown 
  16. Fregosi 
  17. He's a Pleasure 
  18. Malibu Vixen 
  19. Mr. Hockey 
  20. Rocknrollallnight 
  21. Sunset Grill
  22. Potent 
  23. Call Me First Joe Herrick 
  24. Everlovin Woman 
  25. Only One Love 
  26. Ourroseofthenile 
  27. Ral Rue 
  28. Sarah Sunshine 
  29. Fast Freddie Juan C. Lopez 
  30. Amalfi Drive Peter Miller 
  31. California Diamond 
  32. Doc Raj 
  33. Lizmeister 
  34. Los Borrachos 
  35. Shortstormcoming Kimberly Schaffer-Marrs 
  36. Candy Twist Clifford Sise 
  37. Scat Home Lady 

THOROUGHBRED YEARLINGS 

  1. Colt Slew's Tiznow-Chalula One Juan C. Lopez 
  2. Colt City Zip-Sweet Thoughts Clifford Sise 
  3. Colt Quality Road-Cool Flame 
  4. Filly Into Mischief-Warm Hugs 

PONIES

  1. Cat Dreamer Scott Hansen 
  2. Paint pony (name not known) Les Baker (outrider). 

There were also three other horses whose names were unknown that tragically perished in the Lilac Fire.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.