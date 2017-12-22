Man Who Faked His Death After Wife Tried to Hire Hitman Recounts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man Who Faked His Death After Wife Tried to Hire Hitman Recounts Elaborate Plan: 'It Was Very Scary'

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.