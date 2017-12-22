LIVE STREAM: Celebration of Life for Cory Iverson, Cal Fire engineer killed battling Thomas Fire

Watch the live stream provided by the Rock Church here: http://www.sdrock.com/iverson/

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Grieving family, friends and public-safety colleagues gathered at a Liberty Station church Saturday to salute and say goodbye to a firefighter from Escondido who lost his life facing down the largest wildfire in California history.



The private late-morning service in Point Loma will honor the memory and sacrifice of Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson, who served the state agency for more than eight years prior to his Dec. 14 death in the line of duty.



The 32-year-old firefighter suffered non-survivable burns and smoke inhalation near Fillmore while helping battle the Thomas Fire, which has spread over 273,400 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and led to two fatalities since erupting north of Santa Paula nearly three weeks ago. As of Friday evening, the huge burn area was 65 percent contained.



Iverson, who was assigned to the Ventura-area inferno as part of a fire-engine strike team from Cal Fire's San Diego unit, left behind a pregnant wife and toddler daughter.



Upon learning of Iverson's death, Gov. Jerry Brown ordered Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff.



"His bravery and years of committed service to the people of California will never be forgotten," the governor stated.



Iverson is survived by his wife, Ashley; 2-year-old daughter, Evie; mother, Denise Butler; stepfather, Scott Butler; and father, Craig Iverson.



A GoFundMe page was established to help Iverson's family with funeral costs and other expenses.

