Man rescued from SUV after crashing into box truck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist was severely injured Friday when his SUV slammed into a disabled box truck alongside Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa.

The crash occurred shortly before noon, as the driver was trying to exit the southbound side of the freeway onto Palm Avenue in southern San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 41-year-old motorist, whose name was not released, wound up trapped in his crumpled 1996 Ford Explorer, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said. After firefighters freed the man, medics took him to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of serious trauma to his head, upper body, left arm and left hand, Sanchez said.

The driver of the parked commercial truck was inside it at the time of the accident with his emergency lights activated. He suffered no injuries, the officer said.

The crash forced closures of the offramp to Palm Avenue and the nearby onramp to southbound I-805 from Main Street in Chula Vista. All lanes were open again in the area by mid-afternoon.