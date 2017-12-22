News 8 viewers save holiday for single mom

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Grinch tried to steal Christmas from a San Diego single mother, but thanks to generous News 8 viewers, the holiday has been saved.

Donations poured in to help Melissa and her children have the Christmas they deserve.

Melissa, who asked News 8 to only use her first name because the thief has her information, said the theft happened when she was dropping off her daughter at a La Jolla daycare.

Melissa said when she returned to her car from the preschool, she found the passenger's window shattered and her purse with her identification, credit cards and cash for her kids' Christmas presents gone.

Melissa not only received help from two Go Fund Me pages, but she also received a $100 gift card from Wal Mart.

The suspected thief has been identified by police, but has not been arrested for this crime. She does have a criminal history in Murrieta.

Single mother Melissa whose purse with Christmas gift money was stolen in a smash & grab outside her child’s daycare in La Jolla receives #GoFundMe money and a gift card from @Walmart ???#GoodNews Story on @News8 5pmhttps://t.co/iSc8gZ0N8O pic.twitter.com/1d1ZEmvgUq — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) December 22, 2017

RELATED