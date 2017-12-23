USPS reveals letters sent to Santa from local kids

The holiday travel season is expected to kick into high gear Friday as millions of travelers hit the road or take to the sky to get to their holiday destination.
Sheriff's deputies believe the same two suspects are responsible for two Friday night convenience store holdups -- and possibly other robberies throughout the county as well.
Letters to Santa Claus sent from wishful kids around the world are still pouring in, and local United States Postal Service workers gave us a peek at some of the outgoing mail from right here in San Diego.
Darnell Woolfolk scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left, Kell Walker converted a go-ahead 2-point run and Army added a last-play defensive touchdown for a 42-35 victory over San Diego State on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Family and friends of Cory Iverson, the Cal Fire San Diego engineer killed last Thursday battling the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, are gathering at a Point Loma church Saturday to celebrate the life of their fallen hero.
A Grinch tried to steal Christmas from a San Diego single mother, but thanks to generous News 8 viewers, the holiday has been saved.
A cross-country trip is coming to a close for members of Lions, Tigers and Bears. Staff from the animal sanctuary traveled to Louisianna, Alabama and North Carolina to help rescue several animas and they are bringing one back to Alpine. News 8's Alicia Summers reports about the animals that will soon call San Diego home.
Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched 10 communications satellites into orbit Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, creating a streak of light visible to many people across Southern California.
County health officials Friday urged area residents to get vaccinated against influenza amid a rising number of cases.