USPS reveals letters sent to Santa from local kids

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Letters to Santa Claus sent from wishful kids around the world are still pouring in, and local United States Postal Service workers gave us a peek at some of the outgoing mail from right here in San Diego.

Though the requests were cute -- Olivia wants a Hatchimal and Charlotte wants $1 million (No. 43 on her wishlist) -- kids writing to Santa to ask for presents isn't really the story here. Instead, it's what some of the kids wrote when they weren't asking for stuff.

"Make sure the reindeer and the elves know that I love them, too," one letter said. Now here's a kid that understands everything that goes into the miracle of Christmas.

"All I want for Christmas the most is love and happiness," wrote another youngster.

Trevor (let us know if this sounds like a Trevor you know) used honesty as a last-ditch effort to make his way over to the nice list.

"Dear Santa. To be honest, I haven't been all that great this year. I've been a jerk to my sister and a couple of kids at school. I made myself look like a nimrod," Trevor wrote candidly. If his honesty wasn't enough to avoid a stocking full of coal, maybe his humor and knowledge of classic movies will win Santa's favor -- he signed off on his letter like this:

"P.S. This is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

While us adults are just trying to remain sane, these letters from the kids take us back to a simpler time when Christmas was about Santa and fun rather than bills and stress.

No matter what dilemma you might be facing this holiday season, sometimes all you have to do is believe.

You can track Santa's progress with the NORAD Santa Tracker starting on Christmas Eve.