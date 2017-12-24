Couple Wins Lottery For Second Time in Less Than Four Years

A Florida boat captain came to the rescue of a seven-foot tiger shark last month as he plucked a rusty hook from the creature’s mouth.
An Ohio postal worker walked into his job naked Saturday and allegedly killed his boss before later killing another employee outside her home.
Santa Claus apparently came to visit the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, Calif., this week.
A New York City-based wedding dress shop has teamed up with a national charity to help women serving in the U.S. armed forces take the stress out of wedding planning and look like princesses for their big day.
An Ohio mom put a spin on holiday Christmas gifts for her 14-year-old son’s teachers with a hilarious bottle of wine.