Chula Vista checkpoint nets 1 arrest, 36 citations

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A drunken driving and driver's license checkpoint in Chula Vista resulted in one arrest and 36 citations, police said Sunday.



The Chula Vista Police Department conducted the checkpoint in the 300 block of H Street between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.



Officers arrested one person for driving under the influence of alcohol, and issued 14 citations for drivers who were unlicensed or had suspended licenses, police said. Officers cited 22 other people for various other vehicle code violations.



A total of 2,348 vehicle passed through the checkpoint, police said.