87-year-old pedestrian injured in Encinitas hit-and-run

ENCINITAS (CNS) - An 87-year-old man was critically injured by a hit- and-run motorist in Encinitas, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.

The 87-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk near the intersection of Balour and San Abella drives when he was struck by a pickup truck going northbound on Balour Drive, said Deputy Oscar Butler of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 6:04 p.m. Saturday where they rendered aid to the pedestrian and searched the suspect vehicle. Paramedics rushed the 87-year-old man, suffering from a ruptured aorta, kidney damage and broken leg, to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, Butler said.

"The suspect vehicle was located by deputies several blocks away from the collision. A subject was seen walking away from the general area of the vehicle and was detained," he said. "Deputies observed fresh blood droppings on his shoes and believe he was inside the truck. The investigation is still on- going."

