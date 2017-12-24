87-year-old pedestrian injured in Encinitas hit-and-run

ENCINITAS (CNS) - An 87-year-old man was critically injured by a hit- and-run motorist in Encinitas, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.
The 87-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk near the intersection of Balour and San Abella drives when he was struck by a pickup truck going northbound on Balour Drive, said Deputy Oscar Butler of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 6:04 p.m. Saturday where they rendered aid to the pedestrian and searched the suspect vehicle. Paramedics rushed the 87-year-old man, suffering from a ruptured aorta, kidney damage and broken leg, to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, Butler said.
"The suspect vehicle was located by deputies several blocks away from the collision. A subject was seen walking away from the general area of the vehicle and was detained," he said. "Deputies observed fresh blood droppings on his shoes and believe he was inside the truck. The investigation is still on- going."
With Christmas Day just a few hours away, San Diegans were out getting some last-minute things done on Sunday.
A store in Julian sold a MegaMillions ticket worth nearly $1.3 million, the California Lottery said.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested more people than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County so far during its Christmas holiday enforcement period, the agency said Sunday.
A drunken driving and driver's license checkpoint in Chula Vista resulted in one arrest and 36 citations, police said Sunday.
San Diego will not be having a white Christmas, but we can expect pleasant temperatures and mild conditions as the week starts.
The Washington State football team is set to practice Sunday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista on its first full day in San Diego, while Michigan State, its opponent in Thursday's 40th annual Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium will practice at Mesa College in Clairemont.
An 87-year-old man was critically injured by a hit- and-run motorist in Encinitas, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.
The holiday travel season is expected to kick into high gear Friday as millions of travelers hit the road or take to the sky to get to their holiday destination.
Family and friends of Cory Iverson, the Cal Fire San Diego engineer killed last Thursday battling the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, are gathering at a Point Loma church Saturday to celebrate the life of their fallen hero.