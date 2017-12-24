Holiday Bowl teams practice in San Diego ahead of game on Thursd - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday Bowl teams practice in San Diego ahead of game on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Washington State football team is set to practice Sunday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista on its first full day in San Diego, while Michigan State, its opponent in Thursday's 40th annual Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium will practice at Mesa College in Clairemont.

The Spartans practiced for about 2 1/2 hours, then lifted weights Saturday, their first full day in San Diego. The team went to Mission Beach after practice.

The Cougars are set to visit Sea World Monday, the same day the Spartans visit the San Diego Zoo. The teams will jointly visit the amphibious assault ship USS Essex Tuesday.

