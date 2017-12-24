Holiday Bowl teams practice in San Diego ahead of game on Thursday

The most successful high school wrestling coach in San Diego history, Wayne Branstetter will retire at the end of the season in March 2018. The Poway High School coach will end his career after 40 years at the school and 45 years overall being a wrestling head coach. "I'm looking forward to that new adventure" said Branstetter. "I feel really satisfied - tremendously satisfied - at the end of my career."
The Washington State football team is set to practice Sunday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista on its first full day in San Diego, while Michigan State, its opponent in Thursday's 40th annual Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium will practice at Mesa College in Clairemont.
Darnell Woolfolk scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left, Kell Walker converted a go-ahead 2-point run and Army added a last-play defensive touchdown for a 42-35 victory over San Diego State on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Two former South American soccer officials were convicted Friday of corruption charges at a U.S. trial stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal, while deliberations will continue next week for a third official.
Russia has lost two more Olympic medals from Sochi because of doping, and luge has now been touched by the scandal for the first time.
No charges will be filed against tennis star Venus Williams or the other driver for a crash in June that fatally injured the other driver's husband, police said Wednesday.
Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney was forced to sign a confidential settlement with the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts to keep allegations that she was sexually abused by team doctor Larry Nassar a secret, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.