CHP makes 40 arrests to start Christmas holiday enforcement period

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers arrested more people than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County so far during its Christmas holiday enforcement period, the agency said Sunday.



Officers arrested 40 people for drunken driving violations since 6 p.m. Friday, an officer said.



Twenty of the arrests took place between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.



The numbers are up from last year -- officers arrested 28 people throughout the county at this point in the enforcement period last year.



Statewide, the CHP arrested 604 people for suspected DUI violations since Friday evening.



There also were four traffic fatalities reported by law enforcement agencies across the state during the period.