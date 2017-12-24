People out and about enjoying Christmas Eve in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With Christmas Day just a few hours away, San Diegans were out getting some last-minute things done on Sunday.

Some were on the roads traveling, others doing a little shopping and a few just enjoyed the beautiful weather we all love here.

“Today we’re Christmas shopping for our cousins," said last-minute shopper Audrey Layno who was whipping down the Target Kearny Mesa aisles with a big red basket to fill.

The Layno ladies had a list and were checking it twice as they shopped for 20 relatives all on Christmas Eve.

"I seem to have a lot more luck going later, than planning ahead," said Jay Layno.

Down-to-the-wire shopping is a tradition the Tomps also started as teenagers.

“We always do last-minute Christmas shopping on Christmas Eve - usually here at Target, said Hannah Tomp. "[It] just became one of the easiest things now that we all live in different places.”

Adolfo Saldivar was ready for the 2+ hour drive to Fontana

"I got my playlist, I got my coffee can, a little canister in there [and I'm] filling up," said Saldivar who gassed up and took a selfie before hitting the road.

Also posing for the camera was a Bay Area family who found a Christmas tree planted in the sand.

“We were really surprised to see the Christmas tree on the beach," said beachgoer Punam Adhikari.

It took their family 10 hours to drive down from San Jose and they dressed for the occasion.

“There’s really no need to wear pants," said Shaunek Acharya

Also, on the beach were the Browns.

"This is a holiday tradition my family has - we come to the beach every Christmas Eve," said Meredith Brown.

For two decades strong, the Brown foursome has been coming to the beach on Dec. 24, getting their toes in sand, and admiring sand castles and paddle boarders.

Singing for Santa to show up were folks at the Balboa Park’s Organ Society Christmas carol sing-along.

Many grooved to the tunes thankful for sensational San Diego weather.

"It actually just snowed today in Iowa, so we’re happy to be here in the warm weather and making new memories," said Susan visiting from Des Moines.