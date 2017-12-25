Paw & Order: Guilty-Looking Samoyed Questioned After Shirt Is Destroyed

A Tennessee woman is proving age is just a number as she learns the art of self-defense from a karate master — at 85.
After spending a night in with his wife and friends, Stuart Brown woke up to a devastating scene in his Australian home.
Santa Claus apparently came to visit the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, Calif., this week.
A Florida boat captain came to the rescue of a seven-foot tiger shark last month as he plucked a rusty hook from the creature’s mouth.
An Ohio postal worker walked into his job naked Saturday and allegedly killed his boss before later killing another employee outside her home.
A New York City-based wedding dress shop has teamed up with a national charity to help women serving in the U.S. armed forces take the stress out of wedding planning and look like princesses for their big day.