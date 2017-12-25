N. Korea says it's a 'pipe dream' that it will give up nukes

Several organizations expect to serve Christmas meals to thousands of San Diegans in need on Christmas.
San Diego will not be having a white Christmas, but we can expect pleasant temperatures and mild conditions as the week starts.
An 87-year-old man was critically injured by a hit- and-run motorist in Encinitas, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.
Unions have caught a whiff of a rare opportunity to organize a whole new set of workers as recreational marijuana becomes legal in California.
For those who are homeless, the holidays can be an especially challenging time of year. That's why Father Joe's is working to make sure nobody goes hungry on Christmas. Sunday night the non-profit was serving up a warm holiday dinner to hundreds of people in need. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the Joan Kroc Center in Downtown San Diego with a look at the heartwarming holiday tradition.
For those who are homeless, the holidays can be an especially challenging time of year. That's why Father Joe's is working to make sure nobody goes hungry on Christmas. Sunday night the non-profit was serving up a warm holiday dinner to hundreds of people in need. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the Joan Kroc Center in Downtown San Diego with a look at the heartwarming holiday tradition.
With Christmas Day just a few hours away, San Diegans were out getting some last-minute things done on Sunday.
A store in Julian sold a MegaMillions ticket worth nearly $1.3 million, the California Lottery said.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested more people than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County so far during its Christmas holiday enforcement period, the agency said Sunday.
A drunken driving and driver's license checkpoint in Chula Vista resulted in one arrest and 36 citations, police said Sunday.