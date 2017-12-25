Salvation Army, Serving Seniors, NAN fixing Christmas plates for those in need

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several organizations expect to serve Christmas meals to thousands of San Diegans in need on Christmas.



The Salvation Army's annual effort is expected to be the region's largest. Some 1,200 people, including the homeless and those struggling financially, will dine at Golden Hall at the San Diego Concourse beginning at noon.



Over 300 volunteers will serve 450 pounds of ham, 250 pounds of cornbread stuffing and 300 pounds of mashed potatoes, according to the Salvation Army.



Serving Seniors will serve meals to over 300 low-income and homeless seniors at its 1525 Fourth Ave. offices from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.



They'll enjoy Cornish hen with a Mornay sauce, vegetables and other side dishes, according to the organization.



The National Action Network San Diego will host an inaugural Christmas breakfast to people in need at 8 a.m. at Ebeneezer Missionary Baptist Church, 1728 S. 39th St.



Children will receive Christmas gifts and clothing.



The event is an aim to "serve the voiceless of our society and provide a Christmas for those who don't have anywhere to go," NAN's president, the Rev. Shane Harris said.