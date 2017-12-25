'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.
2017 was a year filled with crazy news stories, but there were some we just couldn't stop talking about. Jeremy Roth takes a look back at some of the year's most viral moments.
Hundreds of volunteers at an Air Force base in Colorado were answering questions on Sunday from eager children who wanted to know where Santa was on his Christmas Eve travels.
The top leadership of the Miss America Organization has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.
The stellar career of world-renowned conductor Charles Dutoit has come crashing down in the wake of sexual assault accusations by three singers and a musician.
Late Late Show music guest Seal performs the Christmas classic "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" for the Stage 56 audience.
The unofficial ambassador to North Korea Dennis Rodman shares the nature of his conversations with the Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.
Some holiday songs are so good they get re-recorded. In Wednesay's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Kearny Mesa with a Christmas classic.
The unofficial ambassador to North Korea Dennis Rodman shares the nature of his conversations with the Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.
'Black Mirror' director Jodie Foster used to love her fantasy league but this year 'Trumplandia' took up too much of her time.
Adam Driver and Stephen reenact a scene from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' with figurines from the franchise.
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star Nick Jonas shares a snippet of his and Jack Black's on-set 'Jumanji' collaboration.
Tom Hanks studied Nixon-era attacks on the freedom of the press for 'The Post,' and comments on how it compares to the current state of government-media relations.
Living legend Mark Hamill appreciates the loyal fanbase of Star Wars so much that he has given them a name.