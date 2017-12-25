Christmas brings Northeast blizzard, bitter cold in Midwest

Two people were killed in a two-car fiery crash Christmas Day on I-5 in Oceanside just north of Route 76, according to authorities.
Some San Diego children received a special visit from Santa Claus this Christmas - all thanks to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
Waste Management customers will have their normally scheduled tree pick from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
It's not surprising that San Diego didn't have a white Christmas, given that only five times during the last 137 years of record- keeping -- the last time in 1967 -- have snowflakes actually touched ground anywhere in the city itself.
With the new year one week away, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding voters about new traffic laws taking effect in 2018.
Several organizations expect to serve Christmas meals to thousands of San Diegans in need on Christmas.
San Diego will not be having a white Christmas, but we can expect pleasant temperatures and mild conditions as the week starts.
An 87-year-old man was critically injured by a hit- and-run motorist in Encinitas, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.
Unions have caught a whiff of a rare opportunity to organize a whole new set of workers as recreational marijuana becomes legal in California.
For those who are homeless, the holidays can be an especially challenging time of year. That's why Father Joe's is working to make sure nobody goes hungry on Christmas. Sunday night the non-profit was serving up a warm holiday dinner to hundreds of people in need. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the Joan Kroc Center in Downtown San Diego with a look at the heartwarming holiday tradition.
