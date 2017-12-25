How to recycle your Christmas tree

A worker at Grupp's Christmas Trees, center, ties one of the two trees that David Naugler bought to his car on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Harmony, Pa. The first weekend in December is traditionally a big sales day for holiday trees according to Jack Grupp

EL CAJON (CNS) - Waste Management customers will have their normally scheduled tree pick from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Convenient tree drop off is also available at the El Cajon Transfer Station for Waste Management at 1001 West Bradley Ave., for residential customers without green waste cart services, or for those preferring to drop off their trees. The Transfer Station will accept Christmas trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 12, during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays.

There is no cost when dropping off your tree at the El Cajon Recycle Buy Back Center at 925 O'Conner Ave. in El Cajon, just southwest of the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Johnson Avenue.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands, cut their trees and place them inside their green waste cart. Flocked trees cannot be recycled.

People are being cautioned not to keep a dry tree in their homes after the holidays as they can be a fire hazard.

For more information visit Waste Management at www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

The City of San Diego will also start its tree recycling program on Tuesday. For more information visit the city's website.