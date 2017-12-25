Santa and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society team up to deliver adopted puppies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some San Diego children received a special visit from Santa Claus this Christmas - all thanks to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa used a minivan to deliver some tail-wagging gifts to a few kids.

This was the sixth year Santa and Mr. Paws have helped adopt out animals from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

News 8's photojournalist Scott Hall captured the very special moments with the Rascone and Calderon families.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.