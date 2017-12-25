2 Killed in crash Christmas Day on Southbound I-5 in Oceanside, major traffic delays

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - Two people were killed in a two-car fiery crash Christmas Day on I-5 in Oceanside just north of Route 76, according to authorities.

The crash took place on the southbound I-5 about 5:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one car was on fire when CHP officers arrived, according to the department. The crash temporarily blocked the number 1, 2, and 3 lanes. The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:44 p.m.

Traffic was backed up on the 5 south to Las Pulgas Road because of the fatal crash.

News 8's Chris Gros reports at least three cars were involved in what possibly is two crashes.

Two more people were transported to hospitals. Their condition is unknown.

The deceased name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The deceased's age and gender were not immediately known.

CHP confirms that there are two dead after a crash on the I-5 SB in Oceanside. There were at least three cars involved and possibly two crashes. Two more people transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/TNSvGJ3b2o — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) December 26, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.