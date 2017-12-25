Three killed in fiery crash Christmas Day on I-5 in Oceanside

Patchy fog and low clouds settled over San Diego County early Tuesday morning, cutting visibility down to about a quarter mile near downtown.
San Diego will kick off its annual Christmas tree recycling program Tuesday, with drop-off sites set up around the city for residents who don't have curbside refuse pickup service.
Three San Diego County residents were killed in a fiery Christmas night crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside, police said Tuesday.
The Salvation Army was hard at work Christmas Day, cooking up a big dinner to hundreds at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego.
Some San Diego children received a special visit from Santa Claus this Christmas - all thanks to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
Waste Management customers will have their normally scheduled tree pick from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
It's not surprising that San Diego didn't have a white Christmas, given that only five times during the last 137 years of record- keeping -- the last time in 1967 -- have snowflakes actually touched ground anywhere in the city itself.
With the new year one week away, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding voters about new traffic laws taking effect in 2018.
An 87-year-old man was critically injured by a hit- and-run motorist in Encinitas, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.
Unions have caught a whiff of a rare opportunity to organize a whole new set of workers as recreational marijuana becomes legal in California.