With smart appliances comes a new burden of cyber responsibility

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Were you gifted any cool gadgets this holidays season? An Amazon Echo or Google Home, perhaps?

If you did, chances are you've already plugged it into the wall. But ownership of these devices brings on new responsibilities regarding protecting your personal information that you shouldn't take lightly.

Cybersecurity expert Ashton Mozano from the USD Center for Cyber Security joined News 8 Morning Extra on Tuesday to share some little-known changes you can make to your device's privacy settings so that it isn't spying on you or putting the personal information it obtains out in the open.

The fact is, Mozano says, these devices are listening to you and the noise inside of your home constantly, even when you don't cue them. They're picking up on the programming you watch and the advertisements you consume, and they are communicating and sharing information with some of your other devices.

Mozano spoke with News 8's Kerri Lane about the importance of "Cyber Hygiene" when it comes to our smart devices.