Arizona Diamondbacks Prospect Surprises His Parents by Paying Of - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Arizona Diamondbacks Prospect Surprises His Parents by Paying Off Their Mortgage for Christmas

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 10:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.