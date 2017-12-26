Count down 2018 with family fun at 5th annual Pajama Jam - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Count down 2018 with family fun at 5th annual Pajama Jam

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Ring in the new year with your kids in your jammies Saturday night!
     
This weekend marks the 5th annual "Pajama Jam" at The New Children's Museum.
     
News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us how you can take your kids to a great party and still have them in bed before midnight.

