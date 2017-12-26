Man Leaves 'Holiday Gift' of Manure on Steve Mnuchin's Porch Following New Tax Bill

A California psychologist who wanted to show U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin just what he thought of the recently passed tax bill has come forward as the man who left a Christmas-wrapped box of horse manure outside Mnuchin’s home.
Christmas is most traditionally celebrated with food, loved ones, relaxation and gratitude, and for astronauts currently orbiting the earth, it was no different.
A newly drafted player in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization has given his parents an incredible Christmas gift that they will never forget.
Will Smith may have become the Fresh Prince of Christmas after the actor posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram showcasing the holiday fun enjoyed by the Smith family.
Once a week, 89-year-old Tom Ruggles visits the same Massachusetts hospital he’s been visiting for decades to play his ukulele for patients.
A woman who says celebrating Christmas in their family just wasn’t the same after her father died surprised her mom with a trip of a lifetime to Europe for the holidays.
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, most famous for her role in The Sound of Music, has died of brain cancer. She was 68.
An Illinois man found a clever way to propose to his girlfriend earlier this month — and all he needed was a deck of cards.
A Tennessee woman is proving age is just a number as she learns the art of self-defense from a karate master — at 85.