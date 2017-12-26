SDFD helicopter makes rescue in Los Penasquitos Preserve

San Diegans have a better chance than most to keep their New Year's resolutions in 2018 when compared to more than 180 other cities across the country, according a financial website.
A bar fight in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood early Tuesday morning left one man unconscious after he was pistol-whipped, hit with a pool stick and kicked in the head by three attackers, police said.
San Diego kicked off its annual Christmas tree recycling program Tuesday, with drop-off sites set up around the city for residents who don't have curbside refuse pickup service.
Ring in the new year with your kids in your jammies Saturday night! This weekend marks the 5th annual "Pajama Jam" at The New Children's Museum.
With the new year comes new laws on the roadways, including changes to seatbelt requirements, pedestrian crossings, and alcohol and cannabis impairment legislature.