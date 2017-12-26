SDFD helicopter makes rescue in Los Penasquitos Preserve - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDFD helicopter makes rescue in Los Penasquitos Preserve

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter rescued a patient in the western end of the Los Penasquitos Preserve near Sorrento Valley on Tuesday.

The lone patient was hoisted into the helicopter with the help of a medic at around 11:40 a.m. and dropped off at a nearby landing pad, put into an ambulance and transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital. There is no word on the patient's injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

