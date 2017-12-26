Foodies' Fave

This Christmas, American Medical Response made dreams come true for a local teen and his family. 18-year-old Dante spends almost all of his time at the Bernardy Center at Rady's, but not on Friday. Two of Santa's helpers - who also happen to be certified paramedics - took Dante on a very special outing to the San Diego Zoo. News 8 photojournalist Charles Landon was there for the special moment when Dante got to meet his baby sister - and his favorite animal - for the very first time.