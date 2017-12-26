Foodies' Fave - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Foodies' Fave

San Diego’s restaurant scene is sizzling and fast becoming a foodie’s hot spot. From upscale to casual, News 8’s Steve Price tours San Diego’s ultimate dining experiences. 

Juniper and Ivy

Born and Raised

Coasterra

The Crack Shack

Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado

