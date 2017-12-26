SDPD looking for suspects after Christmas night bar fight leaves 1 unconscious

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bar fight in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood early Tuesday morning left one man unconscious after he was pistol-whipped, hit with a pool stick and kicked in the head by three attackers, police said.



Officers went about 12:50 a.m. to Peter D's in the 5100 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in response to a report of a fight and a possible gunshot, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the brawl, but police said the 43-year-old victim was at the bar with a woman when three men confronted and assaulted him.



"During the fight the victim was pistol-whipped, struck with a pool stick and kicked in the head, knocking him unconscious," Zwibel said.



Other bar patrons tried to intervene but scattered when they heard what they believed to be a gunshot, the sergeant said. The three suspects fled in an older model green Toyota sedan.



Paramedics went to the scene and took the victim to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity, Zwibel said. Area detectives were sent to investigate the assault.