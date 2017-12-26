Shocking Surprise! Woman Floored as She Receives a $284 Billion Electric Bill

A Pennsylvania woman was more than shocked as a recent electric bill informed her that she owed more than $284 billion to the local power authority.
A pregnant 19-year-old and her 7-month-old son were killed in a car crash on Christmas Eve, just hours after the young mom got engaged to the father of her child.
An Arizona man has reunited with the crew of a local fire department that saved his life last month during an emotional Christmas celebration.
A California psychologist who wanted to show U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin just what he thought of the recently passed tax bill has come forward as the man who left a Christmas-wrapped box of horse manure outside Mnuchin’s home.
Christmas is most traditionally celebrated with food, loved ones, relaxation and gratitude, and for astronauts currently orbiting the earth, it was no different.
A newly drafted player in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization has given his parents an incredible Christmas gift that they will never forget.
Will Smith may have become the Fresh Prince of Christmas after the actor posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram showcasing the holiday fun enjoyed by the Smith family.
Once a week, 89-year-old Tom Ruggles visits the same Massachusetts hospital he’s been visiting for decades to play his ukulele for patients.
A woman who says celebrating Christmas in their family just wasn’t the same after her father died surprised her mom with a trip of a lifetime to Europe for the holidays.