Like many San Diegans, Scott Leason enjoys our coastal lifestyle, he surfs, wakeboards and water skis, but does it all without sight. News 8’s Jeff Zevely shares his inspirational journey overcoming adversity and living life…eyes wide open.

To learn more about Leason’s story and or to help support his next adventure, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/supporting-paraathlete-scott-leason